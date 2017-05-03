× Questar requests $12.8 million increase to natural gas rates in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Questar Gas is requesting a $12.8 million increase for natural gas rates in Utah, which would mean in increase of $9.25 for the typical customer’s bill.

According to a press release from Questar Gas, the increase would take effect on June 1 if it’s approved by the Utah Public Service Commission.

“Market prices rose slightly in recent months,” stated Colleen Larkin Bell, Questar Gas vice president and general manager. “As a result, we’re paying slightly more for natural gas and passing the costs on to customers. We hope to see the trend of stable rates continue; however, prices can fluctuate with changes in supply and demand.”

The press release states the increase includes new contracts on upstream pipelines that increase Questar’s reliability during cold winter months.

Bell also stated that funds may be available to help income-eligible customers who are elderly or disabled. Customers can dial 211 for information about utility-assistance programs like HEAT and REACH.