Fremont High student seriously injured in crash with dump truck

WEST HAVEN, Utah – Weber County deputies say a dump truck slammed into a car at a West Haven intersection Wednesday morning.

Investigators say an 18-year-old woman on her way to school at Fremont High was going eastbound on 2550 S. and attempting to turn left onto 4700 W. when the dump truck hit her.

Officials said it is not clear if she pulled out in front of the truck or the truck didn’t stop at the stop sign.

The dump truck pushed her car 40 feet before stopping.

She had to be cut out of the car.

She flown to the hospital with serious injuries including broken bones and internal bleeding; she is expected to survive.

No one else was injured.