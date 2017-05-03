× ‘Active shooter’ kills one before shooting self at Texas’ North Lake College

IRVING, Texas — One victim is dead and a suspect has committed suicide following a shooting at Texas’ North Lake College on Wednesday, Irving police said in a tweet.

“There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe,” police said on Twitter.

Police responded to an ‘active shooter’ at North Lake College just northwest of Dallas, authorities said late Wednesday morning.

The campus, in the Dallas suburb of Irving, was on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.

A student there, Haseeb Ahmed, said he was in class when he heard three gunshots. It wasn’t immediately clear where the shots were fired.

Ahmed and his classmates have barricaded the door to their classroom, he said.

“We gathered the hardest materials in our possession to throw if something happens,” he said.

Developing story – more to come