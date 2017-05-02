× Utah Division of Parks and Recreation launches ‘Nobody is Invincible’ campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — With boating season here, Utah Division of Parks and Recreation has launched “Nobody is Invincible” campaign to remind the public boating accidents do occur and when they occur, it’s better to be prepared.

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times because disasters do happen. About 80 percent of boating fatalities occur because boaters weren’t wearing their life jackets, officials said.

Boating fatalities can happen on small sized boats, under 21 feet, with light wind and even waves smaller than two feet, according to officials.

Officials said boating accidents and fatalities have happened during all sorts of weather conditions, including sunny skies and calm waters.