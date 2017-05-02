× Man injured in Russian helicopter crash comes home

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was injured in a Russian helicopter crash last month has returned to his Utah home.

Mike Trabert was in Kamchatka, Russia skiing with a close friend when an unknown reason caused the helicopter he was on to crash. Everyone on the helicopter survived, but Mike suffered serious injuries, including a broken neck and broken ribs.

According to the University of Utah College of Nursing, Dr. Andrew Dailey, a neurologist and neck specialist said Mike will need to wear a neck brace 24/7 for the next three months to see if his neck will fuse. Additional surgery may be required at the end of that time period, Dailey said.

The Trabert family created a GoFundMe account after the incident and have since passed their $110,000 goal for medical expenses.