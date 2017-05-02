Beef, Bean and Cheese Burritos

1 lb. ground beef
1 medium white onion
2 (7 oz.) cans red enchilada sauce, divided
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon dried cumin
1/2 garlic powder
1 (14.5 oz.) can refried beans
3 cups Mexican blend cheese, shredded, divided
6 burrito size flour tortillas, warmed
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Optional Fillings and Toppings:
Chopped tomatoes
Pico de Gallo
Mexican rice
Sour cream
Chopped black olives
Diced green chilies
Guacamole or Avocado Slices
Chopped cilantro
Diced Jalapeno or serrano peppers
Hot sauce
Preheat oven to broil.
In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, saute the ground beef with the onion, salt and pepper until the beef is browned and the onion is slightly soft. Add one of the cans of enchilada sauce to the pan; reduce the heat to low.
In a medium saucepan, heat refried beans over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Stir in half of the cheese. Cook over low until cheese is melted. Keep warm.
To assemble, spread a small amount of beans on each tortilla. Add the beef and onion mixture and any additional fillings that you desire. Fold over ends, then roll up. Place on a greased baking sheet. Divide the remaining can of enchilada sauce over each burrito. Top with remaining cup and a half of cheese. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council