Beef, Bean and Cheese Burritos

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium white onion

2 (7 oz.) cans red enchilada sauce, divided

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon dried cumin

1/2 garlic powder

1 (14.5 oz.) can refried beans

3 cups Mexican blend cheese, shredded, divided

6 burrito size flour tortillas, warmed

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Optional Fillings and Toppings:

Chopped tomatoes

Pico de Gallo

Mexican rice

Sour cream

Chopped black olives

Diced green chilies

Guacamole or Avocado Slices

Chopped cilantro

Diced Jalapeno or serrano peppers

Hot sauce

Preheat oven to broil.

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, saute the ground beef with the onion, salt and pepper until the beef is browned and the onion is slightly soft. Add one of the cans of enchilada sauce to the pan; reduce the heat to low.

In a medium saucepan, heat refried beans over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Stir in half of the cheese. Cook over low until cheese is melted. Keep warm.

To assemble, spread a small amount of beans on each tortilla. Add the beef and onion mixture and any additional fillings that you desire. Fold over ends, then roll up. Place on a greased baking sheet. Divide the remaining can of enchilada sauce over each burrito. Top with remaining cup and a half of cheese. Broil for 1-2 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve immediately.

