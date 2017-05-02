3 recipes to make using pancake mix

Mackenzie Wilmarth shows us three creative ways to use pancake mix in three different recipes.

Peanut Butter Power Bites

Recipe by Kodiak Cakes

*Serves 20-25 (serving size 1 bite)

Ingredients:

½ cup (dry) oatmeal

½ cup Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes

2/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup ground flaxseed

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup honey

1 TB chia seeds

1 tsp vanilla extract

 

Instructions:

  1. In a medium mixing bowl combined all ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined.
  2. Cover and let chill in refrigerator for 1 half hour.
  3. Once chilled, roll into balls of about 1 inch in diameter. Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for up to 1 week.

 

Cake Batter Blondies

Recipe by Kiwi and Carrot

*Serves 16

Ingredients:

Blondies

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 eggs

3 cups Kodiak Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix

Colorful sprinkles

Frosting

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Colorful sprinkles

 

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom of 13x9-inch pan and set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine butter, sugars, vanilla and eggs. Mix until incorporated and then mix in Kodiak Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix. Gently fold in sprinkles.
  3. Pour in greased pan and spread evenly.
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until an inserted knife comes out clean. Allow to cool completely while you make frosting.
  5. Combine all frosting ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix until smooth.
  6. Spread on cooled blondies and top with sprinkles.

 

Chicken Parmigiana

Recipe by Kiwi and Carrot

*Serves 4-6 (Nutrition facts are for 6 servings)

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

2 eggs

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk Flapjack and Waffle mix

1/2 cup panko crumbs

1 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 slices provolone cheese

1 1/2 cups marinara sauce, homemade or jarred

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. If chicken breasts are very thick, cut in half long-wise and pound to thin. (If chicken breasts are already thin and even, skip this step). Generously salt and pepper both sides of each breast.
  3. Beat eggs with buttermilk in medium bowl.
  4. In another bowl, mix Kodiak Cakes Flapjack mix, panko, seasonings, garlic and 1/2 cup Parmesan.
  5. Dip each piece of chicken in egg mixture.
  6. Thoroughly coat chicken with crumb mixture on all sides.
  7. Place chicken pieces on parchment-covered or greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes.