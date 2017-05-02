3 recipes to make using pancake mix

Peanut Butter Power Bites
Recipe by Kodiak Cakes
*Serves 20-25 (serving size 1 bite)
Ingredients:
½ cup (dry) oatmeal
½ cup Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes
2/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
½ cup peanut butter
½ cup ground flaxseed
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup honey
1 TB chia seeds
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
- In a medium mixing bowl combined all ingredients and stir until thoroughly combined.
- Cover and let chill in refrigerator for 1 half hour.
- Once chilled, roll into balls of about 1 inch in diameter. Store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Cake Batter Blondies
Recipe by Kiwi and Carrot
*Serves 16
Ingredients:
Blondies
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
3 eggs
3 cups Kodiak Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix
Colorful sprinkles
Frosting
1 cup unsalted butter, melted
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/2 tsp. almond extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Colorful sprinkles
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom of 13x9-inch pan and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine butter, sugars, vanilla and eggs. Mix until incorporated and then mix in Kodiak Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix. Gently fold in sprinkles.
- Pour in greased pan and spread evenly.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until an inserted knife comes out clean. Allow to cool completely while you make frosting.
- Combine all frosting ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix until smooth.
- Spread on cooled blondies and top with sprinkles.
Chicken Parmigiana
Recipe by Kiwi and Carrot
*Serves 4-6 (Nutrition facts are for 6 servings)
Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
2 eggs
1/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk Flapjack and Waffle mix
1/2 cup panko crumbs
1 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. dried parsley
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
2 cloves garlic, minced
8 slices provolone cheese
1 1/2 cups marinara sauce, homemade or jarred
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- If chicken breasts are very thick, cut in half long-wise and pound to thin. (If chicken breasts are already thin and even, skip this step). Generously salt and pepper both sides of each breast.
- Beat eggs with buttermilk in medium bowl.
- In another bowl, mix Kodiak Cakes Flapjack mix, panko, seasonings, garlic and 1/2 cup Parmesan.
- Dip each piece of chicken in egg mixture.
- Thoroughly coat chicken with crumb mixture on all sides.
- Place chicken pieces on parchment-covered or greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes.