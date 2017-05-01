Salt Lake County will appropriate $700K to open up jail bed space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- Salt Lake County leaders discussed ways to fix the crime in Salt Lake's Rio Grande area on Monday.

Mayor Ben McAdams announced that Salt Lake County will appropriate $700,000 to immediately cover the cost of staffing and open up jail bed space in other Utah county jails in order to clean up the streets.

According to McAdams, the downtown area has become unsafe for anyone in that area, including the homeless who are not part of the crime and who end up there searching for much-needed services.

But the state and county funding for jail beds is only a short term goal, McAdams said, eventually, a change needs to occur in the system itself.

“The problems that exist today cannot be solved alone with more jail space. We need to couple jail beds with more treatment for those who are struggling with mental health problems, and with substance abuse problems," McAdams said.

The legislature has already approved $2.8 million to pay half of the cost of up to 300 jail beds and the county pay the other half, but the problem is time. The $2.8 million won't be granted until the start of the state's fiscal year in July and Salt Lake County leaders argue the problem must be addressed now.

"We are in a crisis, like a flood. We are overwhelmed with a number of human beings that need occupancy in the jail. We've been in that situation for a number of years," Sheriff Jim Winder said.