One man shot, another injured after fight in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Officers are investigating after finding a man who had been shot twice.

Police say the incident started about 3:30 a.m. with a call from someone about a disturbance out in the street near 4158 West 4400 South (Paskay Drive).

Not long after that, another call came in about shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a man in the street who had been shot at least twice.

Police said they also found another man who had some cuts on his face which may have been the result of some sort of fist fight or altercation.

How this started and why are still mysteries; police said they hope to get more answers after talking with the injured men.

Police remain on scene in West Valley as they await more info from hospital.

Officers said they believe they have all parties involved and that neighbors are not in danger at this time.