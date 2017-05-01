KSTU FOX 13 names Kristen Van Dyke as Chief Meteorologist

KSTU/FOX 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah, today announced Kristen Van Dyke will join the station as Chief Meteorologist beginning May 8.

Kristen joins FOX 13 from KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon where she was Chief Meteorologist for the past three years, anchoring weather for the 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. She also held meteorologist positions at KRQE-TV/KASA-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico and WPDE-TV in her home state of South Carolina.

Kristen received her Certificate of Meteorology from Mississippi State University and holds an AMS Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

“Kristen is an exceptional meteorologist who has covered very complex weather events in her previous markets,” said News Director Marc Sternfield. “We are thrilled to bring her experience and skill to television viewers in Utah.”

“Kristen’s passion for weather shines through,” said General Manager Tim Ermish. “Her charisma and warm personality is the perfect fit for our news team.”

In addition to being a self-described weather “geek,” Kristen is also an avid mountain biker, snowboarder, hiker and a dog-lover (she has two).

“I’ve had a special connection with Utah since the first time I came here as a girl,” Kristen said. “I learned to snowboard in its mountains, I’ve explored its deserts, and felt right at home amongst its people. I feel so lucky to be joining the wonderful people at Fox 13 and look forward to forecasting our dynamic weather. I can’t wait to call Utah home!”

