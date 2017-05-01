Get more sleep during National Sleep Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 23-29 is National Sleep Awareness Week. This is important because sleep is essential for a healthy life and directly affects physical, mental and emotional well being. Many people suffer from sleep disorders, one of the most common being sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is serious disorder that causes interrupted breathing during sleep. You can go to Revere Health to get treatment options. They take all insurance and are 40-70% cheaper than hospital sleep labs. For more information, go to http://www.reverehealth.com or click here.