Fun book recommendations for Mother's Day:

-"Women in Science" by Rachel Ignotofsky. This book features 50 different women in science, technology, engineering, and math, with two pages of brief biography and fun illustrations highlighting each scientist's accomplishments. This would be a fun book for moms to read with their kids to learn about scientific achievements that have increased human understanding, and are the perfect length for bedtime reading and discussion. There is also a postcard set that features the illustration of each scientist, and M features one every week on her "Women in Science Wednesday".

-"Eleanor and Park" by Rainbow Rowell. Set in 1986, go back to high school and read the story of unlikely first love between Elanor, the new girl in town with unruly red hair a chaotic family life, and Park, the black T-shirt and headphone-wearing boy in the back of the bus who is just trying to stay invisible. Through late-night conversations and a growing stack of mixtapes, they discover what it's like to be young and in love, where you feel as if you have nothing and everything to lose. This would be a good selection for Young Adult readers.

- "The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan. In 1949, four Chinese women, recent immigrants to San Francisco, begin meeting to eat dim sum, play mahjong, and talk. United in shared loss and hope, they call themselves the Joy Luck Club. With wit and wisdom, this book examines the sometimes painful, often tender, and always deep connection between these four women and their American-born daughters. Considered a modern classic, this was recently released as part of the "Penguin Orange" collection, that Mom might fall in love with based on the cover alone.