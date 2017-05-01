Child found wandering streets of Sandy alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- A Sandy woman filmed herself after she picked up a 3-year-old boy alone on the streets of sandy Monday morning.

Little did his parents know he had escaped from their home just after 8 o'clock.

“I was just so scared... I didn't know what to do,” Said Milisa Banks, Trevor’s mom.

Trevor is an adventurous 3-year-old, but Monday morning somehow he got out of the house and went missing.

“Probably every emotion I could ever feel,” Banks said.

Trevor’s mom says Trevor was sick the night before and couldn't go to daycare so her brother was coming to watch him while she went to work. But there was misunderstanding and in return a lapse of only a few minutes when Trevor was home alone and escaped out the door.

“It was all emotions it was mad he was home alone for a minute fear someone else had taken him fear he was lost because i don't know if he'd know his way back,” Banks said.

Diana Morales found Trevor wearing tennis shoes and firetruck pajamas.

“I saw a little boy in PJs on the side of the road,” said Morales. “It just didn't seem right he was all alone too early in the morning wandering on his own.”

After calling police Morales started recording while she waited.

“I’ve seen a couple of stories when people record themselves when they find kids just for their own safety so I’m going to do the same just in case,” Morales said.

She didn't want to be accused of kidnapping when she picked Trevor up and put him in her car.

“He didn't hesitate at all and that in itself was a little scary because anyone could have picked him up and put him in the car with the wrong intentions,” Morales said.

Finally, police got there and saw Morales still recording.

“It’s not going to hurt anything if you do decide to film yourself if you feel like it’s a precaution that you do need to take to protect yourself somehow,” said Captain Justin Chapman, Sand Police Department.

Police say it's all about intent and Morales was just trying to get Trevor back to his mom. Police were able to reunite Trevor with his family Banks is grateful to have her little boy home safe and sound.

“I would say thank you so much for doing the right thing,” Banks said.

Morales says she was just doing what anyone else would have done. Police say given the circumstances surrounding this case no charges were filed.