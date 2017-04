Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANAB, Utah -- The nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary, run by the Best Friends Animal Society, is located a few miles from Kanab.

Many animals there are available for adoption, but due to individual circumstances, others live out their lives at the sanctuary.

When an animal passes, its remains or cremains are typically interred in a pet cemetery known as Angels Rest.

Watch the video to experience the sights and sounds of the quiet place tucked into the red rock hills.