“This is not a bar” – silent protest on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY -- Protesters were at the State Capitol in silent protest of a new law that makes Utah businesses put up a new sign.

The new law will have restaurants state they are a restaurant and not a bar, whereas bars will have to put up a sign saying they're a bar, not a restaurant.

According to the group, the new law makes Utah look ridiculous and they took their message to Capitol Hill.

"You can't get in a bar already unless you show proof you're at least 21. I don't see why they're requiring businesses to go above and beyond that," a group member, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

The protesters created signs clarifying things all over Capitol Hill, like trees, statues and more, aren't bars.

