Gun shot fires through Provo apartment window, police say

PROVO, Utah -- Police are investigating a Provo apartment after a gun shot fired through a window late Thursday night.

According to Provo police, officers received a call of a gunshot in student housing on Seven Peaks Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, police said.

The tenant said a man had been stalking and threatening him for the past few months, police said.

When police went to investigate the suspect's care, officials found the man dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are looking into the two incidences as possibly related.