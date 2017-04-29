Utah family who adopted girl born without limbs now battling cancer

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A family who adopted a limbless child from the Philippines just found out that their son Joshua, who they also adopted from the Philippines, has cancer.

Fox 13 introduced you to the Stewarts in March. Adrianne and Jason, who live in West Jordan, adopted Joshua from the Philippines in 2012 when he was a year old.

They chose the Philippines because Jason was familiar with the country after serving a Mormon mission there. Then a few years later, they adopted Maria, who was born without limbs.

A month after the story about Maria aired on Fox 13, 6-year-old Joshua was diagnosed with juvenile leukemia. He’s already started chemotherapy and will be in the hospital for the next six months for treatment.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page for the family. Here’s the link if you would like to help.