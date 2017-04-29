× The Clippers force a game seven

SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Paul scored 29 points to lead the Clippers to a 98-93 win over the Jazz on Friday night.

The Clippers tied the series at 3-3, forcing a game seven on Sunday in Los Angeles. The winner of game seven will advance to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 31 points, but the Jazz had an poor game shooting the basketball. As a team, the Jazz made just seven of 26 3-point attempts in game six.