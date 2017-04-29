× Man found dead in car as police searched for suspect who fired shot into Provo apartment

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo responded to an apartment Friday night after a shot was fired through a window, and officers later located a man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle before taking his own life.

According to Provo Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to “student housing on Seven Peaks Blvd. to investigate an incident where a shot was fired through an apartment window.”

No one at the apartment was injured. Police learned that one of the residents at the apartment has been the focus of a male stalker for the last several months, and that resident had recently received threatening messages from the man, who also threatened self-harm.

Police began to search for the man and the white Mazda 6 he was driving, and Provo PD later responded to assist Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies dealing with a male subject barricaded inside a vehicle matching that description.

The man was found dead inside that vehicle, and Provo police say he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We are currently working with Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate the relation between these dreadful incidents,” Provo Police stated.

Fox 13 News does not generally report on suicides unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as in the case of a shots fired call and police response.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center online for additional resources.