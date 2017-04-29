Firefighters use simulation technology to prepare for wildfire season in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - As wildfire season inches closer, firefighters are urging residents to have an action plan in place.

Saturday at the community wildfire preparedness meeting in Salt Lake City, new simulation technology showed residents how a wildfire could affect their very own neighborhood.

Dan Cather, Provo Fire Captain and a simulation specialist representing Utah Fire and Rescue Academy, described the tools at their disposal.

“We take the known fuels, the typography, the elevation and we’re able to simulate that fire under the current conditions," he said. "And then we can adjust it from there, and the biggest part of this is being able to simulate the fire, but then we can stop it, reset it, and start it somewhere else and it doesn’t impact anyone."

Firefighters say grasses and other brush got a boost from the wet spring and will pose a threat once they dry out.

“What we're looking for in the city is for everyone to look at their yard and find ways that they can remove some of those fuels that won’t impact the aesthetics of their yard but will make their home safer,” said Captain Chad Doyle with Salt Lake City Fire.

Firefighters wants to work with communities to keep homes safe, save taxpayer dollars, and make sure everyone has a plan just in case a fire pops up near your home.

For more information on how you can protect your home, click here.