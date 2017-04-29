Driver in critical condition after ejected in 3-car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving three-cars had him ejected from his vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to UHP Sgt. Andrew Prescott, police were dispatched to the accident around 12:30 a.m. on I-80 Eastbound at mile marker 77, near the Dugway exit.

Prescott said for some unknown reason a car with two men drifted off the highway, crossed the median, through the cable barrier and into the westbound lanes. The driver over-corrected to the right, rolled into the westbound lanes, and ejected from the car, Prescott said.

Two different cars going westbound crashed into the car, but received no injuries, according to UHP, the passenger of the first car also received minor injuries.

The cause is still under investigation, but UHP thinks fatigue and possibly alcohol could be related.