What is the illumiSAFE?

illumiSAFE is the first customizable, truly hidden smart safe that keeps you connected to your valuables. Whether you are a techie looking for a home automated product; a gun owner looking for a quick, safe way to access your gun; or someone looking to store valuables safely, the illumiSAFE can do it. Mark Evans and Burt Skiba came together to create the world's first smart safe that is hidden inside a smart lamp.

Some of the features included are:

Proximity Detection: It will close in response to you leaving the immediate vicinity of the illumiSAFE.

Humidity and Temperature status

Sharable Access: You can share access with other smartphone owners

Open and Close remotely

Smart, Connected Lighting: Remote control, programmable timing, and proximity On/Off

Tamper Detection Notification: You will receive a notification if someone moves or bumps the illumiSAFE

To support their Kickstarter campaign go here.