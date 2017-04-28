What is the illumiSAFE?

illumiSAFE is the first customizable, truly hidden smart safe that keeps you connected to your valuables. Whether you are a techie looking for a home automated product; a gun owner looking for a quick, safe way to access your gun; or someone looking to store valuables safely, the illumiSAFE can do it. Mark Evans and Burt Skiba came together to create the world's first smart safe that is hidden inside a smart lamp.
Some of the features included are:
- Proximity Detection: It will close in response to you leaving the immediate vicinity of the illumiSAFE.
- Humidity and Temperature status
- Sharable Access: You can share access with other smartphone owners
- Open and Close remotely
- Smart, Connected Lighting: Remote control, programmable timing, and proximity On/Off
- Tamper Detection Notification: You will receive a notification if someone moves or bumps the illumiSAFE
To support their Kickstarter campaign go here.