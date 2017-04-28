× Utah among states included in recall after plastic found in chicken patties

WASHINGTON — Foster Poultry Farms has issued a recall for about 131,880 pounds of frozen chicken patties due to possible plastic contamination.

According to the recall posted by the United States Department of Agriculture on Thursday, the recalled products are 5-lb. bags containing 20 pieces of “FOSTER FARMS Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.”

The products carry a Best By date of 02/15/18 and were produced in February of this year. The products bear establishment number “P-33901” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and the products were shipped to distribution centers in Utah, Alaska, Arizona, California and Washington.

The recall was initiated after three consumer complaints made in late March and early April. Customers found pieces of clear, soft plastic in the chicken patties. The plastic came from packaging materials.

Anyone who has the purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

The labels of the affected products are displayed in the PDF below:

Labels of products affected by a Foster Farm recall by kstumarkgreen on Scribd