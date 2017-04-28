× Sandy and Holladay robberies may be connected

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Police are investigating two robberies overnight and say they may be connected.

Officers were called to the first robbery in Holladay at a Shell gas station at 2322 E. and 45th S. just after 10 p.m.

Police said an African-American man, about 6-feet-tall, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Authorities said the suspect got away with an undisclosed about of money.

About an hour later, officers said a man with a similar description robbed a Best Western on 106th S. Automall Dr. just after 11 p.m.

Police searched both locations but did not find the suspect.

Officers are reviewing surveillance videos to determine if the same suspect committed both robberies.