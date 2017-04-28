Pork Carnitas Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carnitas:

3 1/2 lb. pork leg, or pork shoulder

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

8 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon dried oregano or marjoram

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 orange, zest removed in thick strips with a vegetable peeler

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2- 2 1/2 cups water

Pineapple Relish:

1/2 pineapple, outer layer removed and yellow flesh finely diced

1 small red onion, peeled and finely diced

1 lime (1/2 teaspoon zest + juice)

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

Sprinkle of salt

Toast the spices in a small skillet, toast the cumin seeds for 2-3 minutes over medium-low heat until they slightly darken and begin to release their aroma. Add the oregano, cinnamon, and chili powder and cook for 30 seconds or until they can be smelled. Remove from heat.

Place the pork, onions, garlic cloves, toasted spices, and salt in a roasting pan. Toss everything together to coat. Use a vegetable peeler or sharp knife to remove outer peel of orange in thick strips. Tuck the orange zest strips and bay leaves in between the pieces of meat. Squeeze the remaining orange fruit flesh to release all of the juice into the pan.

Place in Wolf Convection Steam Oven on Convection Humid at 225 degrees for 4 hours.

