Husband and wife Krystle and Jordan run the food truck KJ's Float On. They showed us how to make a Pineapple float and a Raspberry Passion Fruit float. You can follow them on Facebook here.
Pineapple & Raspberry Ice Cream Floats
-
Recipe: Unicorn Milkshake
-
Recipe: Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
-
Recipe: Raspberry and marzipan cake with white chocolate ganache
-
Hawaiian Fruit Salad
-
Squirrel eats mini ice cream cones every day at ice cream shop
-
-
The trendy, Instagram-famous dessert that’s now available in Utah!
-
Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Berry Cake
-
Roasted Marshmallow Strawberries
-
Man makes water wheelchair for disabled goldfish
-
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Blondie
-
-
Recipes: Breakfast Fruit Pizza (and more!) from Oh, Sweet Basil
-
Park City Police investigate possible hate crime after teen employee attacked at coffee shop
-
Pineapple on pizza: Great or gross?