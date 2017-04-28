Marcus Williams of Utah drafted by New Orleans Saints in 2nd round

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Safety Marcus Williams is the 42nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after he was selected by the Saints in the second round.

According to a press release from the University of Utah, Williams is a two-time All-Pac-12 safety and first-team All-Pac-12 Academic honoree who started all three of his season at Utah.

Williams had one year left on his NCAA eligibility. He seemed excited about the prospect of playing in New Orleans, tweeting “WHO DAT NATION STAND UP!”

WHO DAT NATION STAND UP!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽💯💯 EXCITED TO BE A SAINT!!! #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/W379sFLzVH — Marcus Williams (@Babymagik32) April 29, 2017

The free safety had 11 career interceptions, leading the Utes with five picks in 2015 and 2016.

Williams is the second Utah player to be taken in this year’s draft. Garett Bolles was selected by Denver with the 20th overall pick on Thursday.