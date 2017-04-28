Father-daughter duet transforms ‘Hallelujah’ into ode to Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State is abuzz with Jazz fever, and on Friday a father and daughter teamed up for a basketball-themed cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Joshua Palmer and his daughter reworked the lyrics to show their love for the Jazz, who take on the LA Clippers in Game 6 Friday night in Salt Lake City.

The song features lyrics devoted to players like Joe Johnson: “His footwork is so full of grace, he’ll make the shot–hand in his face, and Utah is his place, so Hallelujah.”

Gordon Hayward’s recent bout with food poisoning also got a nod.

“Hayward’s good even when he has the flu-yah.”

Check out the video above for the full song.