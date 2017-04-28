× Body of missing teen recovered at Grand Canyon National Park; grandmother still missing

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Park rangers have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing along with a relative in Grand Canyon National Park after being swept away by spring runoff.

According to a press release from the park, rangers recovered the body of Jackson Standefer Friday after a group on a commercial river trip located the body on the Colorado River at River Mile 152.

Jackson and his step-grandmother, 62-year-old Lou Ann Merrell of Vernal, were swept away in Tapeats Creek April 15. The boy, who is from Chattanooga Tennessee, was on a backcountry trip when the accident occurred.

Jackson and Merrell were part of a group of four hikers who were trying to cross the stream but ran into difficulty due to the spring runoff.

Merrell has not yet been found. Last week authorities stated they were scaling back search efforts in the case.