Big Budah’s blog: A week filled with sports and some Nunsense

Every week seems to get busier with no sign of slowing down, which gives me another reason to continue to be grateful for the changes in my health that allow me a better quality of life.

For my health and well-being, I missed two days of workouts because of late night basketball activities–one being the Jordan High School Lady Beetdiggers fundraiser at IHOP, which was successful: Thank you to all who came out!

The other was the Utah Jazz playing in the playoffs and winning (HELL YEAH!!), but I am still working hard.

I am so lucky in my job to be able to have a different adventure every day, whether it is cute kids at Entheos Academy in Magna for Cool School of the Week, or tough guys from Rugby Utah in short shorts, to clowning around with Pitched Perfectly Studios and their production of Nunsense–all with the ability to have sustained energy to get through the work day and still have time to spend with the family.

This week my oldest son Kingslee celebrated his birthday, and I am so glad that I am able to still be in his life. I am grateful he loves me too.

Thanks to everyone for their ongoing support! Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.