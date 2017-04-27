Utah Highway Patrol K9 sniffs out 50 pounds of meth hidden beneath trap doors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Troopers assisted by a K9 located 50 pounds of methamphetamine hidden beneath two trap doors inside a car after a traffic stop near the Utah/Arizona border Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a 2010 Ford Taurus travelling northbound on I-15 near mile post 2 around 4:30 p.m. and called for a K9 trooper after the initial investigation.

The K9 indicated the presence of drugs, and a further search revealed two trap doors–one each under the driver’s and front passenger seats. Once the trap doors were opened, troopers located 42 brick-shaped packages wrapped in plastic that contained 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

Police arrested the driver, 27-year-old Rudy Ramirez of Las Vegas, and booked him into the Washington County Jail. Booking records indicate he faces charges for drug distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia, and using a vehicle with a contraband compartment.

Police believe the drugs originated in California and were being taken to the upper mid-west.