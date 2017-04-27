× Rep. Jason Chaffetz recovering after successful surgery

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz is recovering after undergoing a successful surgery at University of Utah Hospital.

Chaffetz announced Wednesday he would be taking some medical leave for the foot surgery and an expected three to four weeks of recovery. The announcement came one week after Chaffetz stated he will not seek any public office in 2018.

The Congressman’s office released an update Thursday, which included a statement from Suzanne Winchester, a University of Utah Health spokeswoman.

“Congressman Chaffetz was admitted to the University of Utah Hospital for immediate surgery in order to resolve a serious complication from a previous injury. His physician advised him that it was imperative he receive surgical treatment before further complications arose. The surgery was successful and he is now resting comfortably.”

Chaffetz is expected to remain at the hospital for several days before returning home to continue his recovery. Wednesday he stated on Instagram that doctors were removing some screws and a metal plate installed after an injury he suffered almost 12 years ago. The hardware posed an infection risk.

“Jason, Julie, and their family express sincere gratitude to the talented doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center and to those who have reached out offering their support,” the press release concludes.