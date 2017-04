Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baylee Jensen, Miss Utah 2017 is competing for the Miss USA crown on Sunday, May 14th in Las Vegas. She is the first daughter of a Miss USA and a former national title holder to compete. Since winning the Miss Utah title in November Baylee has worked extensively with the Children's Justice Center in Salt Lake City. You can watch Baylee compete for the crown right here on FOX13!

2017 Miss USA

Sunday, May 14th

2 Hour Special 7:00-9:00 pm

Watch On FOX13