× Dixie State University student arrested for alleged rape at apartment near campus

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State College Police arrested a student Wednesday on a charge of rape after an alleged sexual assault that occurred in January.

According to a statement of probable cause, the alleged assault occurred January 9 after the victim met Samuel Butler via the dating app Tinder and arranged to go out for coffee.

The victim told police Butler told her he “wanted to get laid” prior to the date, but she said she made it clear that would not be happening if they went out but said they could meet up to get coffee.

She said the man did not take her to get coffee, but instead took her to his apartment and began kissing her. When she tried to push him away, she says Butler stopped briefly before ultimately forcing himself on her and raping her.

The alleged assault occurred at the Vintage at Canyonlands at 423 South 900 East. The apartment complex is across the street from the Dixie State University campus and caters to students.

While the complex appears on a list of suggested off-campus housing options on Dixie State’s website, it is not official campus housing or endorsed by the school.

St. George News reports that both Butler and the alleged victim are students at DSU.

Police interviewed the suspect and said he confirmed that he picked the woman up on that day and that they had sex at his apartment. The statement of probable cause states, “the suspect stated the victim told him that she was really horny but that she couldn’t do this because she is not that type of person.”

The document goes on to state: “Since this interview, this department has learned that the suspect has had similar events in other areas of Utah to include Logan City, Orem City and Utah County. This department learned that the suspect has been listed as a rape suspect in other cases where the suspect forces himself upon the victim.”

Officers with campus police met with Butler Wednesday and placed him under arrest. He was booked into jail and faces one count of rape.