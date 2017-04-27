Chris & Heidi Powell share their latest project with us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris and Heidi Powell are the trainers and transformation specialists from the popular series “Extreme Weight Loss.” The couple has a passion for helping people succeed and transform. Although they reside in Arizona they visited the studio during a quick trip to Utah to tell us about their latest project that puts them in the palm of all their fans - the Transform App! Through the app the pair is able to coach users day-by-day with diet, workout, and lifestyle tips. To learn more go here.