Chris and Heidi Powell are the trainers and transformation specialists from the popular series “Extreme Weight Loss.” The couple has a passion for helping people succeed and transform. Although they reside in Arizona they visited the studio during a quick trip to Utah to tell us about their latest project that puts them in the palm of all their fans - the Transform App! Through the app the pair is able to coach users day-by-day with diet, workout, and lifestyle tips. To learn more go here.
Chris & Heidi Powell share their latest project with us
