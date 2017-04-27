Chia Seed Pudding with Toppings

4 cups coconut milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 cup chia seeds

Suggested Toppings:

Strawberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Raspberries

Bananas

Mangos

Apples

Peaches

Oranges

Granola

Dried Fruit

Nuts

Chocolate Chips

Blend the first five ingredients (through salt) in a blender on high for 1-2 minutes. Pour into a large bowl. Whisk in the chia seeds. Cover; refrigerate for at least four hours. Top each serving with your desired toppings.

