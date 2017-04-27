Chia Seed Pudding with Toppings

4 cups coconut milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup honey or maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of salt
1 cup chia seeds
Suggested Toppings:
Strawberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Raspberries
Bananas
Mangos
Apples
Peaches
Oranges
Granola
Dried Fruit
Nuts
Chocolate Chips
Blend the first five ingredients (through salt) in a blender on high for 1-2 minutes. Pour into a large bowl. Whisk in the chia seeds. Cover; refrigerate for at least four hours. Top each serving with your desired toppings.
