Check your pockets, rare pennies selling for $85,000

Check your pockets, check the couch cushions, you may even want to break the piggy bank.

A few of those pennies we usually ignore could be worth thousands.

The 1943 copper wheat penny is a rare coin going for up to $85,000 at auction.

What’s so special about them?

According to CoinTrackers, only a few of the pennies were minted and they were released into the coin supply by mistake.

Think you have one of the rare coins? Take it to an expert.

CoinTrackers warns many 1943 copper wheat penny fakes are floating around.