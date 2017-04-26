Hikers urged to stay off muddy trails along Wasatch Front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER – The recent storm isn’t stopping people from exploring trails, and in the process damaging them. Crews along the Wasatch Front have been busy repairing the damage as they try to maintain the open space.

Running through the mud on Brock’s Point Trail in Corner Canyon is a little rough this week, and biking in it is even tougher, but some people can’t resist.

“Because it warms up a little bit and then it dries out and then people, the next time it rains, want to ride again,” said Jamie Pouge, Chairman of the Draper City Parks, Trails and Recreation Committee.

City crews are urging mountain bikers, trail runners, hikers and equestrians to stay off muddy trails.

“We even had people while the trail was closed, and they were doing maintenance on the trail, who were poaching, walking around the signs and riding it when it was closed," Pouge said.

City leaders are using social media to get the word out and show people just how much damage has been caused.

“Even a horse or a bike, or even on foot when they tread on that trail, it creates a little bit of a pocket that holds the water, and instead of the water being able to drain off properly it becomes a mud bog,” Pouge explained.

Crews are having to come back and smooth those areas out.

“That takes a lot of time, energy, and money. We're a city that is trying to maintain and build more trails and pay for it with city funds," Pouge said.

Right now, people are not cited for using muddy trails or for destroying trails. But that will change soon. Draper City is in the process of hiring a full-time park ranger.

“That ranger will be able to give tickets for various offenses, one of which will be destroying our trails, riding when the conditions aren't right,” Pouge said.

Pouge says it’s not about publicly shaming people. It’s about educating people so everyone can enjoy the outdoors.

“We want everybody to have fun, and we're trying to provide this for people to have the outdoors and open space, but we just ask that they please respect the amount of work it takes to build them and the amount of work it takes to maintain them," Pouge said.

