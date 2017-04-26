Funding Your Future: How to talk to your kids about money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial expert Rachel Langlois gives us insight into how to talk to kids about money.

Money messaging with Kids:

• 'I want, I want, I want'`

o Can be a constant fight at the store. Explain why you are there.

o Incentive program. $ for not asking

• Why did you work so much?

'I work so you can play sports, take music lessons—I`m doing this for you.'

o Look at where this is coming from? Do they want more time with you?

o Try not to make them feel guilty for enjoying activities you`ve provided, they may choose not to continue to 'help' you

• Want something expensive (clothes, experiences, toys, etc)

'That`s too expensive, I`m sorry but I can`t afford it.' --sticking to budget isn`t a need for apologizing

o 'Our budget is...' state matter-of-factly without emotion, then help provide solutions

• 'I don`t know how we are going to pay the bills this month'

o Kids can take on the worry and stress. We shouldn`t involve them in things they are powerless to change.

o Instead present a confident front, but involve them in solutions

• 'Are we rich'

o Ask: What does it mean to be rich?

o Discuss how you are able to provide and share what your goals are

• Don`t be silent, they will make own conclusions, but be wise

