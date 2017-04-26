Black Bean and Tomato Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 (15 oz. can) no-salt added black beans, rinsed

2 garlic cloves

1/4 white onion, chopped

1 lemon, juice only

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 large tomatoes, chopped, juiced

1/4 cup cilantro or parsley, chopped

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In food processor, pulse beans, garlic, onion, lemon juice, thyme, cumin, chili powder, no salt seasoning and pepper to desired consistency. Place in serving bowl. Top with fresh tomatoes seasoned with no salt seasoning and pepper and cilantro or parsley.

Serve with whole wheat pita or tortilla chips or crackers. Also, serve with a variety of raw vegetables for dipping.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute