A Mother’s Day gift guide for the pregnant women in your life

Brooke and Britt share some of the products they have fallen in love with while being pregnant.
- Seraphine Dress worn by Kate Middleton - if you've ever wanted to feel like royalty, this is a simple way to do it! This dress is loose and comfortable, perfect for all stages of pregnancy.
- Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels - if you are lacking sleep or just want to look more refreshed, these feel amazing under the eyes. The key is to pop them in the refrigerator for at least an hour before applying.
- Boppy Pregnancy Wedge - if you're not ready for the full on body pillow, this is perfect for sleeping with between the legs and putting under one side. The price is great too at only $13!
- Boppy Bloom Renewing Body Oil & Whipped Belly Butter - even though most doctors say there is nothing you can do to prevent stretch marks, it still feels really good to heavily moisturize when your belly is growing. These are also affordable at $10 and $15.