Utah Symphony set to have ‘Great American Road Trip’

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Symphony announced its upcoming performances set for some of the most rural Utah communities.
The "Great American Road Trip" is a free tour starting the last week of August and is set to cover 1,200 miles through State Parks and National Monuments.
According to the Utah Symphony, the trip is meant to forge connections in communities by celebrating Utah's natural resources and rich cultural heritage with live music.
The Utah Symphony will have three full orchestras and two chamber performances during the trip. Audience members also have the chance to attend star-gazing parties with astronomers and park rangers after the concerts.
The Schedule is listed below.
August 28 - Snow Canyon State Park Star Party
August 29 - 8 PM - Utah Symphony in Springdale, Utah
Zion National Park Star Party
August 30 - 6:30 PM - Chamber Music concert in Cedar Breaks National Monument
Cedar Breaks National Monument Star Party
August 31 - 8 PM - Utah Symphony concert in Bluff, Utah
Goosenecks State Park Star Party
September 1 - 2 PM - Chamber Music concert in Goblin Valley State Park
Goblin Valley State Park Star Party
September 2 - 8 PM - Utah Symphony concert in Vernal, Utah
Red Fleet State Park Star Party