Utah Symphony set to have ‘Great American Road Trip’

Posted 9:22 pm, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:23PM, April 25, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Symphony announced its upcoming performances set for some of the most rural Utah communities.

The "Great American Road Trip" is a free tour starting the last week of August and is set to cover 1,200 miles through State Parks and National Monuments.

According to the Utah Symphony, the trip is meant to forge connections in communities by celebrating Utah's natural resources and rich cultural heritage with live music.

The Utah Symphony will have three full orchestras and two chamber performances during the trip. Audience members also have the chance to attend star-gazing parties with astronomers and park rangers after the concerts.

The Schedule is listed below.

August 28 - Snow Canyon State Park Star Party

August 29 - 8 PM - Utah Symphony in Springdale, Utah

Zion National Park Star Party

August 30 - 6:30 PM - Chamber Music concert in Cedar Breaks National Monument

Cedar Breaks National Monument Star Party

August 31 - 8 PM - Utah Symphony concert in Bluff, Utah

Goosenecks State Park Star Party

September 1 - 2 PM - Chamber Music concert in Goblin Valley State Park

Goblin Valley State Park Star Party

September 2 - 8 PM - Utah Symphony concert in Vernal, Utah

Red Fleet State Park Star Party