https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nbGsLYTE9I

LEHI, Utah — Thanksgiving Point is competing with museums across the globe for a chance to win the fourth annual museum dance-off.

Thankgiving Point’s dance? Footloose.

And the prize? Bragging rights, of course.

Anyone can vote from anywhere in the world with no registration required, according to the Dance-off’s website.

If you want a chance to vote make sure to check out theirwebsite here.