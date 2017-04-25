Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Restaurant Association and The Shops at South Town have partnered for a culinary chef competition called "Taste for the Space." The competition is going down on May 6th at The Shops at South Town where the winner will receive a fully equipped dining terrace space at the shops at south town plus 6 months free rent and $50,000! Chefs will compete by creating their signature dish. It is open to the public and they will be allowed to taste test the dishes and vote for the winner.

Today Chef Colby Hall from Vessel demonstrated his signature caprese salad pasta dish.