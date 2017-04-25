Simple ways to unwind and de-stress at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stress not only affects the mind, but it also affects the whole body, from headaches and acne to high blood pressure and heart disease. Megan Pecoraro and Taylor Munford from Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Bountiful shared some DIY ways to relieve stress at home.

EASY DIY WAYS TO RELIEVE STRESS

• If you're sitting for extended periods of time, STAND UP! Cortisol is an indicator of stress, and lack of physical activity leads to high cortisol and hormone imbalances.

• There are a number of trigger points in the feet that are connected to different parts of the body. Try rolling a golf ball/frozen water bottle underneath the feet.

• Roll a tennis ball underneath your back, focusing on tension areas.

• Focus on your breathing. When we are stressed, we tend to take rapid shallow breaths.

• Many therapists recommend adult coloring books to beat stress because they help us achieve "mindfulness."

