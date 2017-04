Beef Ramen Bowls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 cup low sodium beef broth

1 cup water

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 (3 oz.) packages ramen noodles (any flavor)

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 cup frozen vegetables

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1/2 lb. sirloin steak

4 hard boiled eggs, cut in half (optional)

4 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large soup pot bring beef broth, water, soy sauce, garlic and ginger to a boil for 2-3 minutes. Add ramen noodles. Boil for 2-3 minutes. Reduce to a simmer, add frozen vegetables and sesame oil. Cook for 4-5 minutes.

In a skillet up to medium high heat, add canola or vegetable oil. Season steak on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Slice into very thin slices.

To assemble, divide ramen, vegetable and broth mixture into four bowls. Add steak slices, two hard boiled egg halves, if using, green onions and cilantro to each bowl. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council