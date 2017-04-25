7-year-old Utah girl organizes her own toy drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nellie Mainor is 7 years old and is currently in acute kidney failure and spends three days a week at Primary Children's outpatient dialysis clinic. Nellie has appreciated all of the nurses, social workers, music therapists, teachers and child life specialists who have helped her. Her family says they make the difficult time easier with many toys and crafts donated by generous people. For her birthday, she is holding a toy drive during the month of April to help Primary Children's Hospital with their wish list.

Everyone is invited to donate the following items:

iPads

Kindles

Craft kits

Small lego gift sets

Playdoh (actual brand)

Bubbles

Dolls

Cars

Barbies

Coloring books for children and teens

Markers and crayons (Crayola brand only)

Locations for toy drop off:

*Studio 1 Dance in Farmington

*Farmington Smiths

*Baileys Brass Comb in Farmington

*Fiiz Kaysville

*Kaysville theater

*Kaysville Junior High

*Knowlton Elementary School

*South City LDS Institute of Religion

*Hill Air Force Base bldg 1540

If you would like to post about the toy drive on social media, there are two hashtags.

#NelliesHospitalToybox

#NelliesHospitalToyDrive