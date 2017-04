SANTA CLARA-IVINS, Utah — The Santa Clara-Ivins police are searching for a man who they believe is involved with mail theft.

According to police, the suspect is a white man between 20 and 30 years old and is wearing a red and black jacket. Officials believe a dark SUV is also involved.

If you have any information on the SUV or the identity of the man please contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122 or the Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730.