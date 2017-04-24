× Ogden St. Joseph’s Church catches fire

OGDEN, Utah — A fire broke out at the St. Joesph’s Church in Ogden on Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to 514 East 24th Street just before 5:30 p.m. and were able to contain the fire to the floor structure of the first floor.

According to officials, crews saw light smoke coming from the side doors of the church. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a storage area in the basement.

Everyone inside the building had left before the fire department arrived without prior incident, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the cost of damages is estimated to be around $10,000, officials said.