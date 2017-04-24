× L.L.Bean store to open in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — L.L.Bean has announced it plans to open its first Utah store in Park City sometime between the winter of 2017 or spring of 2018.

Along with the 6,300 square feet, the store will bring in 30 new jobs, according to an L.L.Bean press release.

“Park City is going to be a great home for us, with the near limitless opportunity for outdoor recreation, like hiking camping, winter sports and more,” Ken Kacere, senior vice-president and general manager of retail for L.L Bean, said in a press release. “The folks here share a lot of the same values as L.L. Bean–an understanding of the physical and spiritual rewards that come with participation in outdoor activities, an appreciation for our natural resources and a desire to conserve and protect them, as well as a strong sense of community involvement and benevolence.”

The decision for the store in Park City had to do with the area’s natural resources and opportunities for outdoor activities.

L.L.Bean will offer year-round demonstrations, clinics and introductory hands-on courses for many outdoor activities, the press release said.